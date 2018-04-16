How to measure the true costs of profit

These researchers define sustainable value as "integrating the economic, environmental and social dimension of sustainability. Sustainable value integrates environmental and social dimensions into financial analysis and investment decision-making", and they have been conducting this analysis for the vehicle sector for some time.

Their website www.sustainablevalue.com elaborates how sustainable value has come into its own, "building on decades of financial market research to finally assess and manage environmental and social resources similar to economic resources. Using opportunity cost thinking, it avoids most problems that have prevented us from truly integrating economic, environmental and social aspects in everyday decision making."

Unlike financial reporting, reporting on environmental and social measures in integrated reports are extremely varied, which makes comparisons of the integrated performance of companies in the environmental and social dimensions of sustainability more difficult.

It requires standards — and headway has been made, notably with the publication of the Global Reporting Initiative standards. They feature a modular, interrelated structure and represent the global best practice for reporting on a range of economic, environmental and social impacts.

A range of other initiatives, such as The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity, have put considerable effort into "making nature’s values visible". They describe their principle objective as: "to mainstream the values of biodiversity and ecosystem services into decision-making at all levels.

"It aims to achieve this goal by following a structured approach to valuation that helps decision-makers recognise the wide range of benefits provided by ecosystems and biodiversity, demonstrate their values in economic terms and, where appropriate, suggest how to capture those values in decision making."

MBA students at Rhodes Business School were recently set the task of interrogating a range of South African integrated reports to determine how many companies have been doing the kind of integrated analysis that delivers an accurate portrait of sustainable value. Their verdict: hardly any!

However, the students concluded that such reporting can be done. Dino Giovannoni, Cornelia Blignaut and Victoria Shiimi examined two companies from the retail clothing sector: Mr Price Group and TFG.

From their 2017 integrated reports, the students could obtain the revenue, CO² emissions and spending on CSI. These measures can be compared directly, from which it can be deduced that Mr Price Group is performing better than TFG.

"We can, for example, construct an indicator incorporating the financial measure, revenue, with the environmental measure, CO² emissions, giving an ‘FE-indicator’ as the ratio of CO² emissions (in kilograms) to revenue (in rand). This CO²-R ratio is an indicator that is easy to relate to," the students reported.

"We can also construct a social-financial indicator, as the ratio of spending on CSI to revenue (which again we multiply by 1,000).

This CSI-R ratio confirms how much money is invested in social development for every R1,000 spent at the store.