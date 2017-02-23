IMPACT ON CONSUMERS
Good financial planning needed to take advantage of Treasury's limited tax relief
Consumers must face up to tax increases and conduct proper financial planning to reach their financial goals, says Errol Meyer, head of advisory financial consulting at Standard Bank.
"It’s not the end of the world," Meyer said, following limited tax relief announced in the budget. "Tax relief is available through retirement fund savings, tax-free savings accounts and medical expenditure claims."
Treasury has done little to compensate for bracket creep, which occurs when personal income tax tables are not adjusted for inflationary salary increases, raising effective tax rates and reducing real income.
"The minister has always made a big deal about how much money he was putting back into taxpayers’ pockets. They’ve really limited that adjustment this year, meaning consumers will be paying more tax in real terms," said PwC tax partner Charles de Wet.
SA’s personal income tax burden had been steadily increasing since the 2012-13 fiscal year, said PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy.
Bracket creep relief amounted to R2.5bn for the 2017-18 fiscal year, generating R12.1bn as additional revenue.
The tax-free threshold was increased from R75,000 a year to R75,750, providing some relief to low-income earners.
A top-tier income tax rate of 45% was introduced for individuals earning above R1.5m, which will raise about R4.4bn and affect about 100,000 taxpayers.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said about 95% of SA’s wealth was in the hands of 10% of the population.
KPMG senior economist Muziwethu Mathema warned, though, that a punitive tax rate could encourage aggressive tax planning or incentivise the wealthy to move to countries with lower tax rates.
To avoid arbitrage among individuals who earn dividends rather than salaries (for example business owners), the dividend withholding tax rate was increased from 15% to 20%, raising R6.8bn. Foster said this was high by global standards and would discourage investment in the economy.
The rate at which trusts were taxed would rise to 45%, in line with the new marginal rate, while Treasury proposed that anti-avoidance measures aimed at trusts be extended to include companies owned by trusts.
People earning between R708,310 and R1.5m would still be taxed at 41%, which was a "good surprise for many people", said Webber Wentzel director Dan Foster.
However, consumers would pay 39c/litre more for the fuel levy, and 6%-9% more for taxes on alcohol and tobacco.
The threshold above which transfer duty should be paid when buying a house was raised from R750,000 to R900,000.
Consumers who contributed more to their retirement funds would pay significantly less tax, said Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Furman. While this would result in less take-home pay, the contributions belonged to the individual and would not go to the government.
Meyer advised that people take full advantage of tax savings through contributions to retirement funds and tax-free savings accounts, for which the annual allowance was increased to R33,000.
Overall, consumers were not substantially better off, but would have been worse off had VAT been increased, De Wet said, but the return on tax investment had gotten considerably worse for high-income earners.
