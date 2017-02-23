Good financial planning needed to take advantage of Treasury's limited tax relief

Consumers must face up to tax increases and conduct proper financial planning to reach their financial goals, says Errol Meyer, head of advisory financial consulting at Standard Bank.

"It’s not the end of the world," Meyer said, following limited tax relief announced in the budget. "Tax relief is available through retirement fund savings, tax-free savings accounts and medical expenditure claims."

Treasury has done little to compensate for bracket creep, which occurs when personal income tax tables are not adjusted for inflationary salary increases, raising effective tax rates and reducing real income.

"The minister has always made a big deal about how much money he was putting back into taxpayers’ pockets. They’ve really limited that adjustment this year, meaning consumers will be paying more tax in real terms," said PwC tax partner Charles de Wet.

SA’s personal income tax burden had been steadily increasing since the 2012-13 fiscal year, said PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy.

Bracket creep relief amounted to R2.5bn for the 2017-18 fiscal year, generating R12.1bn as additional revenue.

The tax-free threshold was increased from R75,000 a year to R75,750, providing some relief to low-income earners.