Record-strength cyclone Freddy displaces hundreds in Mozambique

Investors hate uncertainty and surprises, says CEO after collapse of SVB, the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis
SA’s ability to weather the storm has largely been because of the steadfastness, innovation and resilience of the private sector
Applicant says retrospective change infringes his rights, and industry warns that funds’ stability is at risk
Deputy public protector has given those implicated in the interim report on theft at president’s Phala Phala farm 10 days to respond to findings
Ore processed rises 5% year on year as revenue increases to $391m
Standard Bank also supports Transnet’s decision to concession the Johannesburg-Durban freight line
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
There were fewer changes than expected, with most cabinet ministers keeping their posts as China opts for continuity
Elite race over 109km Cape Peninsula route produces exciting moments
What does Noma’s closure say about kitchen culture in the gastro world?
Cyclone Freddy displaced hundreds of people as it battered central Mozambique on Sunday after making landfall for a second time in a month, breaking records for the duration and strength of tropical storms in the southern hemisphere.
Communications and electricity supply in the storm area have been cut so the extent of the damage and number of casualties were not clear. At least one person was killed in Quelimane on Saturday when his house collapsed as the storm swept onshore.
More than 171,000 people were affected after the cyclone swept through southern Mozambique last month, killing 27 people in Mozambique and Madagascar. More than half a million are at risk of being affected in Mozambique this time, according to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
State TV reported that hundreds were displaced across the storm’s path. More than 650 houses were destroyed in Marromeu district, it said, while in Sofala province more than 3,000 people were affected by flooding.
After passing the port town of Quelimane, the storm was continuing inland towards the southern tip of neighbouring Malawi, satellite data showed.
However, national power company Electricidade de Moçambique said that by midafternoon electricity had been restored in most areas, with the exception of Milange, Lugela, Maganja da Costa, Namanjavira and parts of the city of Mocuba.
“The wind was very strong into the night ... There is a lot of destruction, trees fallen down, roofs blown off,” Unicef chief of advocacy, communications and partnerships for Mozambique, Guy Taylor, said by satellite phone from Quelimane. He had no word yet on casualties or numbers of displaced.
Additional support
“It’s potentially a disaster of large magnitude, and additional support will be needed,” Taylor said, adding that heavy rains were continuing to fall.
In Malawi, authorities were bracing for the cyclone to pass near the southern tip of the landlocked country by evening, bringing torrential rains and flooding, the department of meteorological resources and climate change said in a statement.
A Zoom Earth satellite map laying out the cyclone’s probable path forecast it would fizzle out near the Malawi border as it moves further inland at about 2am on Tuesday.
Two weeks ago, 27 died when the storm first made landfall, after first being spotted near Indonesia on Feb. 6.
After swirling for 35 days, Freddy is likely to have broken the record for the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, with the previous record held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.
It has also set a record for the highest accumulated cyclone energy, a measure of the storm’s strength over time, of any southern hemisphere storm in history, according to the US National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.
Climate change is making hurricanes stronger, scientists say. Oceans absorb much of the heat from greenhouse gas emissions, and when warm seawater evaporates its heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere, fuelling more destructive storms.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Record-strength cyclone Freddy displaces hundreds in Mozambique
Two weeks ago 27 people died when the storm first made landfall
Cyclone Freddy displaced hundreds of people as it battered central Mozambique on Sunday after making landfall for a second time in a month, breaking records for the duration and strength of tropical storms in the southern hemisphere.
Communications and electricity supply in the storm area have been cut so the extent of the damage and number of casualties were not clear. At least one person was killed in Quelimane on Saturday when his house collapsed as the storm swept onshore.
More than 171,000 people were affected after the cyclone swept through southern Mozambique last month, killing 27 people in Mozambique and Madagascar. More than half a million are at risk of being affected in Mozambique this time, according to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
State TV reported that hundreds were displaced across the storm’s path. More than 650 houses were destroyed in Marromeu district, it said, while in Sofala province more than 3,000 people were affected by flooding.
After passing the port town of Quelimane, the storm was continuing inland towards the southern tip of neighbouring Malawi, satellite data showed.
However, national power company Electricidade de Moçambique said that by midafternoon electricity had been restored in most areas, with the exception of Milange, Lugela, Maganja da Costa, Namanjavira and parts of the city of Mocuba.
“The wind was very strong into the night ... There is a lot of destruction, trees fallen down, roofs blown off,” Unicef chief of advocacy, communications and partnerships for Mozambique, Guy Taylor, said by satellite phone from Quelimane. He had no word yet on casualties or numbers of displaced.
Additional support
“It’s potentially a disaster of large magnitude, and additional support will be needed,” Taylor said, adding that heavy rains were continuing to fall.
In Malawi, authorities were bracing for the cyclone to pass near the southern tip of the landlocked country by evening, bringing torrential rains and flooding, the department of meteorological resources and climate change said in a statement.
A Zoom Earth satellite map laying out the cyclone’s probable path forecast it would fizzle out near the Malawi border as it moves further inland at about 2am on Tuesday.
Two weeks ago, 27 died when the storm first made landfall, after first being spotted near Indonesia on Feb. 6.
After swirling for 35 days, Freddy is likely to have broken the record for the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, with the previous record held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.
It has also set a record for the highest accumulated cyclone energy, a measure of the storm’s strength over time, of any southern hemisphere storm in history, according to the US National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.
Climate change is making hurricanes stronger, scientists say. Oceans absorb much of the heat from greenhouse gas emissions, and when warm seawater evaporates its heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere, fuelling more destructive storms.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tropical Storm Freddy closes port of Beira
Power-starved Zimbabwe to switch on new coal-fired unit in March
Climate change crippling the poor in their fight against diseases
Southern Africa leverages Russia-US tussle for influence
Africa could produce €1-trillion worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, study ...
Mozambique former president’s son jailed for corruption
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.