Comair sues Boeing over ‘deception’ about 737 Max purchases

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
By implementing sustainable environmental, social & governance policies, the country’s miners can contribute to a brighter future for all
Creecy says that while it’s likely coal will remain a part of SA’s energy mix into the 2040s, easing reliance on nonrenewables will remain a priority
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Smaller operators say they are struggling to keep their mortuary fridges running during blackouts, increasing the risk of bodies decomposing
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Drilling for nickel and chrome in DRC’s Kasai region will begin ‘in the next few days’, says Felix Tshisekedi
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
The Indian SUV takes on bakkie-based rivals like the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Toyota Fortuner
Shuttered SA airline Comair sued Boeing for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 Max planes and is seeking damages of at least $83m (about R1.4bn).
Boeing “placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception”, claimed Comair’s suit filed on Monday in the US district court in Seattle.
Boeing declined to comment.
Comair said Boeing committed fraud over its failure to disclose problems with a key flight control system tied to two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people and led to the Max’s 20-month grounding.
Comair operated flights for British Airways and its own brand Kulula.com until it halted operations in June.
The airline said Boeing refused to return $45.2m (about R792m) in advance payments it made on seven Max planes. It had paid for and received one 737 Max.
Polish national airline PLL LOT sued Boeing in late 2021 in Seattle on similar grounds over 737 Max purchases and the suit is pending.
In October 2022, LOT asked a US judge in Texas to declare it was a crime victim in the Boeing 737 Max criminal case and said it has at least $250m (about R4.4bn) in damages.
US district judge Reed O'Connor ruled in October that people killed in two Boeing 737 Max crashes are legally “crime victims”.
LOT argued it should have the same rights.
In January, Boeing pleaded not guilty to a 737 Max fraud conspiracy felony charge after families objected to a 2021 US justice department deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the investigation into the plane's flawed design.
O'Connor had ordered the arraignment. The judge is weighing a request from families to appoint an independent examiner to oversee Boeing's compliance with the agreement.
Boeing opposes the request and said it has been in compliance with the agreement for the past two years.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Comair sues Boeing over ‘deception’ about 737 Max purchases
Shuttered SA airline Comair sued Boeing for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 Max planes and is seeking damages of at least $83m (about R1.4bn).
Boeing “placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception”, claimed Comair’s suit filed on Monday in the US district court in Seattle.
Boeing declined to comment.
Comair said Boeing committed fraud over its failure to disclose problems with a key flight control system tied to two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people and led to the Max’s 20-month grounding.
Comair operated flights for British Airways and its own brand Kulula.com until it halted operations in June.
The airline said Boeing refused to return $45.2m (about R792m) in advance payments it made on seven Max planes. It had paid for and received one 737 Max.
Polish national airline PLL LOT sued Boeing in late 2021 in Seattle on similar grounds over 737 Max purchases and the suit is pending.
In October 2022, LOT asked a US judge in Texas to declare it was a crime victim in the Boeing 737 Max criminal case and said it has at least $250m (about R4.4bn) in damages.
US district judge Reed O'Connor ruled in October that people killed in two Boeing 737 Max crashes are legally “crime victims”.
LOT argued it should have the same rights.
In January, Boeing pleaded not guilty to a 737 Max fraud conspiracy felony charge after families objected to a 2021 US justice department deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the investigation into the plane's flawed design.
O'Connor had ordered the arraignment. The judge is weighing a request from families to appoint an independent examiner to oversee Boeing's compliance with the agreement.
Boeing opposes the request and said it has been in compliance with the agreement for the past two years.
Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX returns to China skies
Boeing cuts annual goal for 737 deliveries, sending shares down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.