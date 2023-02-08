Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair sues Boeing over ‘deception’ about 737 Max purchases

08 February 2023 - 13:18 David Shepardson
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, UK on July 20 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
Shuttered SA airline Comair sued Boeing for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 Max planes and is seeking damages of at least $83m (about R1.4bn).

Boeing “placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception”, claimed Comair’s suit filed on Monday in the US district court in Seattle.

Boeing declined to comment.

Comair said Boeing committed fraud over its failure to disclose problems with a key flight control system tied to two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people and led to the Max’s 20-month grounding.

Comair operated flights for British Airways and its own brand Kulula.com until it halted operations in June.

The airline said Boeing refused to return $45.2m (about R792m) in advance payments it made on seven Max planes. It had paid for and received one 737 Max.

Polish national airline PLL LOT sued Boeing in late 2021 in Seattle on similar grounds over 737 Max purchases and the suit is pending.

In October 2022, LOT asked a US judge in Texas to declare it was a crime victim in the Boeing 737 Max criminal case and said it has at least $250m (about R4.4bn) in damages.

US district judge Reed O'Connor ruled in October that people killed in two Boeing 737 Max crashes are legally “crime victims”.

LOT argued it should have the same rights.

In January, Boeing pleaded not guilty to a 737 Max fraud conspiracy felony charge after families objected to a 2021 US justice department deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the investigation into the plane's flawed design.

O'Connor had ordered the arraignment. The judge is weighing a request from families to appoint an independent examiner to oversee Boeing's compliance with the agreement.

Boeing opposes the request and said it has been in compliance with the agreement for the past two years. 

Reuters

