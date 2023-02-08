Stable supply of vital goods cannot be ensured, warn CEOs in letter to Ramaphosa

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
CEOs of food and essential product manufacturers have written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa warning that unless the load-shedding crisis is urgently addressed, stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods cannot be guaranteed.
“We are alarmed and dismayed by the levels of load-shedding we have all had to endure over the past decade, and which have escalated catastrophically in recent months,” wrote the CEOs of member companies of the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA).
They include Massmart, Famous Brands, Shoprite, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Tiger Brands, Pick n Pay Retailers, Shoprite and PepsiCo.
The letter called for “urgent and decisive action” by the government to solve the crisis, including suspension of the fuel duty and Road Accident Fund levies for the consumer goods businesses and value chain.
Read the letter in full:
Dear Mr President,
This open letter brings together many of SA’s most significant manufacturers and retailers of food and other essential products, such as quick service restaurants and medicines.
We take our responsibility to feed and sustain the nation very seriously. We work tirelessly, night and day, to produce food and household products, secure healthcare products and ensure they are always available in our stores when customers need them.
The consumer goods industry’s contribution to the GDP is significant and is also the country’s largest employer. Millions of people depend on us for their livelihoods.
We are alarmed and dismayed by the levels of load-shedding we have all had to endure over the past decade, and which have escalated catastrophically in recent months.
While we have maintained our operations and supply chains so far by using emergency power generators, this has been at an unsustainable financial cost. It is crippling our businesses, and will in the end mean much higher prices for consumers, who are already under severe financial strain.
The deterioration of other essential infrastructure — including water, roads, rail and policing — all make our tasks, and those of thousands of other businesses around the country, even more difficult.
If this crisis continues, we will not be able to guarantee stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods. The government needs to understand this, rather than believe we can maintain business as usual.
We require urgent and decisive action from government to solve the crisis, and specific steps to ensure the consumer goods industry can fulfil its role as an essential service for every family in the country.
These steps must include:
We look forward to hearing your plans for action in the 2023 state of the nation address, giving due consideration to the proposals put forward in this letter by the CEOs who are signatories.
We will continue to work tirelessly to sustain our customers and communities.
We will support the government where we can and ask urgently for decisive action from you.
Signed:
Issued on behalf of the following industry CEOs:
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Stable supply of vital goods cannot be ensured, warn CEOs in letter to Ramaphosa
In an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the CEOs call for urgent and decisive action to solve the power crisis
