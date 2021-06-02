Mango’s financial difficulties multiply
It is anticipated that it will receive R819m from the treasury in July after the passing of the Special Appropriation Bill in parliament
02 June 2021 - 13:30
SAA’s low-cost subsidiary Mango has been tied into “exploitative” lease arrangements by previous management, which will cost it heavily, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs on Wednesday.
Mango is operating at a loss, flying only a few flights a day. It is anticipated that it will receive R819m from the Treasury in July after the passing of the Special Appropriation Bill in parliament...
