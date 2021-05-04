R819m earmarked by Treasury for cash-strapped Mango
The low-cost airline is facing a liquidity crunch and wants to be put into business rescue until July
04 May 2021 - 17:29
The government has earmarked R819m to recapitalise SAA’s beleaguered subsidiary Mango.
The figure was revealed for the first time in parliament on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now