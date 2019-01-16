Companies / Transport & Tourism

Jet Airways in creditor talks over possible Etihad bailout

India's carrier meets lenders to resolve debt problems as Dubai airline proposes increasing stake

16 January 2019 - 17:50 Aditi Shah
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Mumbai — India’s Jet Airways says it is in talks with its lenders to resolve its debt problems, amid increasing prospects of a bailout by major shareholder Etihad Airways.

Jet, which has been hit by intense competition, a depreciating rupee and high oil prices, said it was now looking at a cash injection by stakeholders and board changes.

It closed more than 8% lower.

Representatives of the two airlines were due to meet creditors, led by Jet’s biggest lender State Bank of India, in Mumbai to discuss a proposal that involves Etihad increasing its stake, a source familiar with the situation said.

However, India’s civil aviation secretary, R N Choubey, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Mumbai that control of Jet would need to remain in domestic hands.

“Under no circumstances will we allow the substantial ownership and effective control to be busted,” he said, adding that even if Etihad’s stake is raised to 49%, the regulator will need to be satisfied that control was local.

CNBC-TV 18 reported that Etihad had offered to buy Jet shares at a 49% discount and immediately release $35m to bail out the troubled carrier, citing a letter to SBI from the Abu Dhabi airline’s CEO Tony Douglas.

Jet will not be able to fund its operations beyond the next week, the CNBC-TV 18 report cited Douglas as saying.

Etihad wants Jet’s founder and chairman, 69-year-old Naresh Goyal, to step down from the board and his stake to be slashed to 22% from 51%, CNBC-TV 18 reported.

Under Indian capital markets rules, Etihad would be required to make an open offer to shareholders for a majority of the shares once its stake goes past 25%, something the Abu Dhabi airline is seeking an exemption from, CNBC-TV 18 said.

Choubey said that the ministry had not received a request from Jet and Etihad for such an exemption.

Jet CEO Vinay Dube declined to take comment at the aviation conference in Mumbai, while an Etihad spokesman also declined to comment.

A source close to Jet said it will not take delivery of any more Boeing 737 MAX planes until a resolution plan is agreed.

Reuters

Etihad in rescue talks with bankers for India's Jet Airways

Etihad may increase stake in Jet from 24%
Companies
1 month ago

India plans relief package for spiralling airline industry

Two of the biggest and oldest carriers, Jet Airways and state-owned Air India, are struggling to stem losses amid cut-throat domestic competition
Companies
4 months ago

Jet Airways aims to cut costs, sell stake in loyalty programme

Announcing the biggest quarterly loss since 2015, the board of the Mumbai-based airline considered fundraising measures
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers says two ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Swedish cleantech turns waste gas to cash in ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Distell spins off wines unit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Mining’s biggest jobs are up for grabs. Here are ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Delta Air growth to slow further as US shutdown weighs
Companies

Cathay Pacific makes second first-class blunder in two weeks
Companies / Transport & Tourism

SAA hires Vusi Pikoli to clean up its mess
National

Some European airlines could be grounded by Brexit
World / Europe

Mango and Durban airport make global punctuality list
Business

Qatar Airways acquires 5% of China Southern Airlines
Companies

Bag tampering and theft at airports ‘a big problem’, admits FlySafair
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.