Jet Airways in creditor talks over possible Etihad bailout

Mumbai — India’s Jet Airways says it is in talks with its lenders to resolve its debt problems, amid increasing prospects of a bailout by major shareholder Etihad Airways.

Jet, which has been hit by intense competition, a depreciating rupee and high oil prices, said it was now looking at a cash injection by stakeholders and board changes.

It closed more than 8% lower.

Representatives of the two airlines were due to meet creditors, led by Jet’s biggest lender State Bank of India, in Mumbai to discuss a proposal that involves Etihad increasing its stake, a source familiar with the situation said.

However, India’s civil aviation secretary, R N Choubey, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Mumbai that control of Jet would need to remain in domestic hands.

“Under no circumstances will we allow the substantial ownership and effective control to be busted,” he said, adding that even if Etihad’s stake is raised to 49%, the regulator will need to be satisfied that control was local.