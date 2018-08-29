Jet Airways aims to cut costs, sell stake in loyalty programme

Troubled carrier Jet Airways India said it will sell a stake in its loyalty programme and cut as much as 20-billion rupees ($285m) in costs over the next two years as part of a turnaround plan after years of losses in a competitive market.

Announcing the biggest quarterly loss since 2015, the board of the Mumbai-based airline considered fundraising measures at a meeting to help revive the company, Jet Airways said in a filing to the stock exchange late on Monday. The management has been tasked to accomplish this in a "time-bound manner," it said.

"The air passenger traffic is extremely strong but it’s now on the incumbents how they deal with the financial problems," said Sanjiv Bhasin, executive vice-president at Mumbai-based IIFL Securities. "The good prospects of the aviation sector provide optimism that a dark knight, who can look beyond the negative rhetoric, may be willing to step in," he said.

Shares of the company rose 4.7% in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Jet Airways is struggling in a market where intense competition has driven air fares so low that airlines can barely cover costs. Profitability for local airlines is unlikely to recover in the near term as carriers plan to add about 100 new aircraft in the next five years, putting pressure on fares, Fitch Ratings said earlier in August. That will lead to some airlines scaling back operations, helping the bigger ones like IndiGo to consolidate market share, the agency said.