Bag tampering and theft at airports ‘a big problem’, admits FlySafair

Gordon said there had been a surge in incidents reported over the festive season as passenger numbers increased. “At this time of year, we as an airline are moving between 300,000 and 350,000 people,” he said. “That then quickly comes up to about 100 people [over the period] who are reporting theft or tampering.”

Gordon advised victims to immediately open a criminal case. He said the airline would obtain a list from the traveller to assess what was stolen and ensure the best possible compensation.

“It is very difficult because there is often no clear indication of what was taken and at times we get a lot of fraudulent claims,” he said.

Gordon said baggage went through several points of contact while being handled at airports, from being received to going through several security processes, and then being loaded on to the aircraft.

“The problem in this process is that no one party has full control over the baggage as it progresses through the entire system,” said Gordon.

“We would love to say we take full responsibility for the safety of all goods that are transported as checked baggage through our system, but in order for us to say that, we would need full control over the entire process. Otherwise we have no way to manage that risk ourselves.”

He said FlySafair is willing to put R100,000 on the table for “any party that can come forward and curb this”.

“It is a big problem and we can’t face it alone,” he said.

The Airports Company SA had not commented by the time of publication.