Transport & Tourism

Bag tampering and theft at airports ‘a big problem’, admits FlySafair

28 December 2018 - 07:59 IAVAN PIJOOS
FlySafair says urgent solutions are needed to curb bag tampering and theft at airports. Picture: FLYSAFAIR
Bag tampering and the theft of valuable items from travellers at airports is a serious problem that needs urgent intervention, FlySafair said on Thursday. 

“It’s a huge problem. We as airlines feel that we are terribly under siege,” said Kirby Gordon, the airline’s head of sales and distribution.

This comes after a recent tweet by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who called on airlines to urgently intervene against bag tampering and theft at airports. 

Several travellers backed Abramjee’s call and immediately shared their own unpleasant experiences of bag tampering and theft. Some shared pictures showing how their bags had been cut open so that items could be stolen.

“Cape Town to Athens via Emirates, same problem! Two bags cut open and golfers stolen!” one person commented. 

“Our bags are being tampered with each day,” commented a second traveller. “Nobody wants to take responsibility, including the council themselves. Maybe CCTV is needed on luggage cabins, as well as the ending point of our bags. They start unzipping on those unsupervised carriers. No proper searches are conducted.”

Gordon said there had been a surge in incidents reported over the festive season as passenger numbers increased. “At this time of year, we as an airline are moving between 300,000 and 350,000 people,” he said. “That then quickly comes up to about 100 people [over the period] who are reporting theft or tampering.”

Gordon advised victims to immediately open a criminal case. He said the airline would obtain a list from the traveller to assess what was stolen and ensure the best possible compensation.

“It is very difficult because there is often no clear indication of what was taken and at times we get a lot of fraudulent claims,” he said.

Gordon said baggage went through several points of contact while being handled at airports, from being received to going through several security processes, and then being loaded on to the aircraft.

“The problem in this process is that no one party has full control over the baggage as it progresses through the entire system,” said Gordon.

“We would love to say we take full responsibility for the safety of all goods that are transported as checked baggage through our system, but in order for us to say that, we would need full control over the entire process. Otherwise we have no way to manage that risk ourselves.”

He said FlySafair is willing to put R100,000 on the table for “any party that can come forward and curb this”.

“It is a big problem and we can’t face it alone,” he said.

The Airports Company SA had not commented by the time of publication.

