Mango and Durban airport make global punctuality list

Mango was rated 19th in the list of the world’s top 20 punctual airlines in 2018 published on Friday by OAG, a UK company that provides data feeds to the airline industry.

The budget brand of SAA made it into the overall top 20 by scoring highly in OAG’s regional and airline-type subcategories.

Mango’s parent, SAA, did not make it into any of the lists in any category.