Mango and Durban airport make global punctuality list
UK airline industry data provider OAG published its rankings of 2018’s most punctual airlines and airports on Friday
Mango was rated 19th in the list of the world’s top 20 punctual airlines in 2018 published on Friday by OAG, a UK company that provides data feeds to the airline industry.
The budget brand of SAA made it into the overall top 20 by scoring highly in OAG’s regional and airline-type subcategories.
Mango’s parent, SAA, did not make it into any of the lists in any category.
OAG listed Durban as the 10th most punctual in its small airport category. Durban was the only SA airport to receive a mention.
In the mega airports category, Tokyo Haneda came first, followed by Atlanta, Singapore Changi and Denver.
Mango was crowned Africa’s most punctual airline, followed by Air Austral and Air Mauritius.
OAG divides its punctuality rankings for airlines into mega, mainline and low-cost carrier. Mango was rated the world’s fourth most punctual low-cost carrier.
“The league is based on 58-million flight records using full-year data from 2018 to create a ranking of the best on-time performance for the world’s largest airlines and airports,” OAG said in its annual rankings released on Friday morning.
The data provider said it defines on-time performance as flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled times.