Mango and Durban airport make global punctuality list

UK airline industry data provider OAG published its rankings of 2018’s most punctual airlines and airports on Friday

04 January 2019 - 11:49 Robert Laing
Mango 's air plane taking off from King Shaka International airport.
Image: SUNDAY TIME/TEBOGO LETSIE

Mango was rated 19th in the list of the world’s top 20 punctual airlines in 2018 published on Friday by OAG, a UK company that provides data feeds to the airline industry.

The budget brand of SAA made it into the overall top 20 by scoring highly in OAG’s regional and airline-type subcategories.

Mango’s parent, SAA, did not make it into any of the lists in any category.

Mango made it into the top 20 most punctual airlines in 2018.
Image: OAG

OAG listed Durban as the 10th most punctual in its small airport category. Durban was the only SA airport to receive a mention.

Durban was ranked the 10th most punctual small airport.
Image: OAG

In the mega airports category, Tokyo Haneda came first, followed by Atlanta, Singapore Changi and Denver.

Mango was crowned Africa’s most punctual airline, followed by Air Austral and Air Mauritius.

Mago's parent SAA failed to make the list of punctual African airlines.
Image: OAG

OAG divides its punctuality rankings for airlines into mega, mainline and low-cost carrier. Mango was rated the world’s fourth most punctual low-cost carrier.

Mango is the fourth most punctual budget airline, according to OAG's data.
Image: OAG

“The league is based on 58-million flight records using full-year data from 2018 to create a ranking of the best on-time performance for the world’s largest airlines and airports,” OAG said in its annual rankings released on Friday morning.

The data provider said it defines on-time performance as flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled times.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Phones can stay online on flights next year, says SAA

The outdated rule that phones be switched off will be scrapped in the first quarter of 2019
11 days ago

OR Tambo passport controllers axed after bribery caught on YouTube video

The airport says the pair were employees of a private security firm hired by Emirates 
2 days ago

SAA and Kenya can only watch as African air travel takes off

Although demand for air travel in Africa is growing, the boom provides cold comfort for embattled SAA and Kenya Airways, the continent's second- and ...
7 months ago

