Companies / Transport & Tourism

SA Airlink to suspend its Pretoria to Cape Town route

06 March 2018 - 11:46 Neels Blom
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Cutbacks in government spending has forced privately owned carrier SA Airlink to suspend its air service between Pretoria and Cape Town.

CEO Rodger Foster said on Tuesday that this was not a decision taken lightly, but after almost three years, the route had not developed as the company expected. "To stem losses, we will suspend services from the May 8 2018."

Service on the route from Wonderboom airport to Cape Town began in August 2015 and was focused on Tshwane-based government officials, business and leisure travellers. Until recently, Airlink operated up to four daily return flights on the route.

"Sadly, the route has not become profitable, despite our collaborative best efforts — including significant marketing initiatives by the City of Tshwane to promote the connection. The combination of operational constraints on the size of aircraft that can be used on the route and the poor state of the economy have not helped," said Foster.

"A compounding factor has been government’s understandable and commendable belt-tightening efforts, which include cut-backs in government-related travel."

In February, the Competition Commission prohibited a proposed merger between SA Airlink, the largest regional airline, and Safair, its main competitor. The merger was intended to increase economies of scale and extract synergistic benefits from a tie-up. The companies said they appealed against the commission’s finding at the Competition Tribunal.

Turbulent times for investors in the aviation sector

Things have been going in Comair’s favour, but risks are lurking too, writes Stafford Thomas
Investing
5 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Ground the gravy plane

In the past two years, Comair has paid more than R350m in income tax. SAA has paid no taxes to the fiscus in the past 23 years
Opinion
5 days ago

Cape Town airport enjoys surge in travellers

Acsa’s Aviation Barometer shows airline passenger numbers have increased by just more than 3%
National
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom pays back PIC loan with R30m interest
Companies / Energy
2.
Food firms ‘delayed listeriosis probe’
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Health department blames food firms for ‘delayed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
No more steep tariff hikes for Eskom
Companies / Energy
5.
Discovery Health Medical Scheme claims ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Turbulent times for investors in the aviation sector
Investing / Investors Monthly

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Ground the gravy plane
Opinion / Between the Chains

Competition Commission red lights Airlink and Safair merger
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.