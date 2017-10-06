SAA has had R20bn from state coffers, and repaid only R1.6bn

Bankrupt state-owned airline South African Airways has received R20bn from the state since before 2003-04 in the form of loans or capitalisation.

Of this only R1.6bn has been repaid. An initial capitalisation of R3bn was made before 2003-04.

In addition, SAA has received R19bn in state guarantees since 2007, of which R17.8bn were going-concern guarantees which are required before financial statements can be finalised.