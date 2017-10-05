Treasury defends use of National Revenue Fund for latest R3bn SAA bail-out

Treasury says its use of section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act in order to bail out South African Airways (SAA) with R3bn from the National Revenue Fund was legitimate.

The use of the section has been questioned by DA deputy finance spokesperson Alf Lees, who says SAA’s need for funding was foreseen months beforehand and Treasury should therefore have used normal appropriation processes.

The R3bn was required to repay Citibank for part of its R1.8bn loan that was not rolled over at the end of September, and to cover SAA’s working capital needs.

Treasury advocate Empie van Schoor told Parliament’s finance committee on Thursday that the relevant section of the act stipulated that the National Revenue Fund could be used for payments of an exceptional nature, and where these could not be postponed to a future parliamentary appropriation of funds without serious prejudice to the public interest.

She said the public interest aspect related to the danger that a default by SAA of its repayment obligations to Citibank and its suppliers would have triggered calls on other government guarantees.

She said there had been protracted deliberations within government on how to recapitalise SAA. This took a long time.

There were also protracted negotiations with lenders in a bid to get the loans rolled over, which were concluded only late in September.

Van Schoor said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba would submit a report to Parliament on the use of the National Revenue Fund by October 12, the last day of the 14-day period stipulated in the act for him to do so.

In his report submitted to Parliament in July on the R2.2bn payment to Standard Chartered Bank on behalf of SAA, Gigaba explained why the payment could not await a parliamentary appropriation.

Parliamentary advocate Frank Jenkins noted in relation to Lees’s concerns that the act did not refer to unexpected circumstances prompting the need to use the National Revenue Fund but exceptional circumstances.

ANC MP Derek Hanekom expressed concern about further transfers to SAA in the absence of a board in which investors and the public had confidence.

He was "very worried", he said, about the date for the SAA annual general meeting being extended beyond November 4 and the extension of the term of the current chairperson Dudu Myeni.