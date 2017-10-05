SAA said to have hired turnaround expert with a proven track record

South African Airways has agreed to hire a restructuring expert to help turn around the state-owned airline and help meet conditions laid down by lenders to roll over debt, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Incoming CEO Vuyani Jarana met British industry veteran Peter Davies last month and he agreed to help try to return SAA to profit, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the plans are private.

Davies is a former CEO of European airlines including Air Malta and Brussels Airlines and currently runs London-based consultancy Airline Management Group.

"We are finalising steps that will lead to the appointment of a chief restructuring officer," SAA spokesman Thali Thali said in e-mailed comments. "No announcement on the identity of the candidate can be made before we attend and resolve the outstanding issues."

Davies did not immediately respond to a phone call and e-mail seeking comment.

The appointment of a strong management team is one of several conditions lenders have laid down to extend talks on loan repayments beyond Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget update in October, the people said.

One of those was a payment of R700m to Citigroup as part of R1.8bn of debt due to the US bank by the end of September, which was released by the National Treasury along with funds for working capital on Friday last week.

Treasury confirmed the payment of R700m to CitiGroup and directed further questions to SAA.