Prasa unveils ‘people’s train’ and promises rail transport improvement

SA will ensure an increasingly reliable and comfortable commuter rail service over the next 20 years, but passengers must stop burning coaches to express dissatisfaction, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the official launch of the Passenger Rail Authority of SA’s (Prasa) new "people’s train" in Pretoria, Zuma said the state would proceed with a planned R173bn infrastructure spend. The replacement of 40-year-old commuter trains would gradually improve and expand services and ensure "unsafe and unreliable services become a thing of the past," Zuma said: "We will ensure that we change the rail landscape."

Prasa is acquiring 600 suburban-service trains — officially known as the X’Trapolis — from French power and transport group‚ Alstom‚ through its local vehicle Gibela.

Hundreds of Prasa coaches are vandalised or burned annually, and their are fears that the gradual introduction could put the new coaches at risk. The R51bn deal, signed off in 2012, will see 580 trains assembled in a factory in Nigel, which is still under construction, with 15 trains having already been imported from Brazil.

Prasa plans to gradually introduce new trains over the next 20 years, gradually introducing new corridors. The first corridor, between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria, has been running since October 2016 but was officially launched on Tuesday.