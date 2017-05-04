Prasa’s court bid to overturn contract fails on a technicality

The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed the bid by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to overturn a R4bn contract awarded to Siyangena Technologies.

The decision was a blow to the Prasa board, which successfully overturned its month-long dismissal earlier in 2017. The board argued it needed to return to the agency to conclude legal battles it had initiated, including this one against Siyangena.

On Wednesday, the court ruled that Prasa failed to make its application to challenge the contract within the required 180 days. The Promotion of Administrative Justice Act requires judicial proceedings to be launched "without unreasonable delay" and within 180 days.

The merits of whether Siyangena had won a "rigged tender" for security systems were not tested in court.