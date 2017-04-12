Court says Prasa’s axed CEO entitled to earn the same as any group CEO
A judge has not only reinstated the Prasa board dissolved by the former transport minister, but also says Collins Letsoalo’s 350% salary increase is justified
Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) acting group CEO Collins Letsoalo’s 350% salary increase was justified‚ the High Court of Pretoria ruled this week. This emerged as Judge Peter Mabuse set aside the decision by former transport minister Dipuo Peters to dissolve the Prasa board.
He ordered that the board be reinstated and the interim board be dissolved with immediate effect.
Prasa chairman Popo Molefe had approached the court to have himself and the rest of the board reinstated, the minister’s decision to remove them declared unlawful‚ and for any appointment of an interim or new board to be declared unlawful.
The board was dissolved following the removal of Letsoalo, who was axed in February after reports revealed he had given himself a 350% salary increase. In his judgment, Mabuse noted that the salary package for a group CEO stood at R5‚986‚140‚ the same package the previous Prasa CEO‚ Lucky Montana‚ had received.
He also noted that in Letsoalo’s letter of employment‚ he was told that "Prasa will pay you at the annualised salary rate applicable to this position and in accordance with applicable remuneration policy".
"It boggles one’s mind that the board seemed to have some difficulty with Letsoalo earning the same salary or the salary of the group CEO — the same amount that Mr Montana earned per annum or, put otherwise‚ the salary that a group CEO was entitled to," Mabuse said.
He found that if the 350% the former board members complained about was the percentage that would have brought the level of Letsoalo’s salary to that of a CEO‚ and if it was agreed on as stated in the appointment letter‚ "there is no merit, therefore, in the allegations that it was unilateral".
"It would appear that it was justified. It is not correct‚ in my view‚ that the increase was unlawful or that it not had not been agreed by the parties in the appointment document," Mabuse said. "In my view, the perpetuation of the myth that Letsoalo wanted to increase his salary by 350% per annum is unfounded and unfair to him. The truth is that‚ based on the information before the court‚ Letsoalo was entitled to the same package that was agreed on in his appointment package or the same that was enjoyed by Lucky Montana."
Molefe said Letsoalo’s salary increase was not part of the former board’s application before the court and he would not be drawn into commenting about the judge’s findings on Letsoalo’s salary‚ saying he had not read the judgment.
Commenting on the court’s finding that Peters’s decision to dissolve the now reinstated board was irrational‚ Molefe said: "This is a vindication of the decision we took … We are happy that the finding was made by the court."
On Tuesday, new Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said the department was "studying" the judgment and would make a determination which it will make public.
