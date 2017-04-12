He found that if the 350% the former board members complained about was the percentage that would have brought the level of Letsoalo’s salary to that of a CEO‚ and if it was agreed on as stated in the appointment letter‚ "there is no merit, therefore, in the allegations that it was unilateral".

"It would appear that it was justified. It is not correct‚ in my view‚ that the increase was unlawful or that it not had not been agreed by the parties in the appointment document," Mabuse said. "In my view, the perpetuation of the myth that Letsoalo wanted to increase his salary by 350% per annum is unfounded and unfair to him. The truth is that‚ based on the information before the court‚ Letsoalo was entitled to the same package that was agreed on in his appointment package or the same that was enjoyed by Lucky Montana."

Molefe said Letsoalo’s salary increase was not part of the former board’s application before the court and he would not be drawn into commenting about the judge’s findings on Letsoalo’s salary‚ saying he had not read the judgment.

Commenting on the court’s finding that Peters’s decision to dissolve the now reinstated board was irrational‚ Molefe said: "This is a vindication of the decision we took … We are happy that the finding was made by the court."

On Tuesday, new Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said the department was "studying" the judgment and would make a determination which it will make public.

TMG Digital