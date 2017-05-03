Auditor-general takes dim view of transport entities

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s office has presented a damning picture of Department of Transport entities including the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), saying they are on a path that will miss the targets set out in their strategic plans.

The auditor-general flagged the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) as being among entities that will miss targets.

These entities are either in the process of pushing significant legislative reforms in their subsectors or are preparing to undertake major infrastructure programmes.

The auditor-general said the Department of Transport was also on its way to receiving a qualified audit opinion because of the continued bungling of the transfer from Tasima of the electronic national administration traffic information system (eNatis).

The department said it took over the management of the system only in April.