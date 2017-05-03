National

POOR ASSESSMENT

Auditor-general takes dim view of transport entities

The auditor-general warns Department of Transport entities, including Sanral and Prasa, on track to miss targets

03 May 2017 - 05:12 Khulekani Magubane
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s office has presented a damning picture of Department of Transport entities including the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), saying they are on a path that will miss the targets set out in their strategic plans.

The auditor-general flagged the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) as being among entities that will miss targets.

These entities are either in the process of pushing significant legislative reforms in their subsectors or are preparing to undertake major infrastructure programmes.

The auditor-general said the Department of Transport was also on its way to receiving a qualified audit opinion because of the continued bungling of the transfer from Tasima of the electronic national administration traffic information system (eNatis).

The department said it took over the management of the system only in April.

Tshego Singo, a representative of Makwetu’s office, told Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport on Tuesday that the auditor-general had assessed the entities’ programmes on administration, road, rail and public transport.

The office had also looked at the integrated transport programme after the department requested it.

"We found that targets for RSR, Samsa, Prasa, Sanral and RTIA were not reliably time-bound. Targets were not specific and measurable," said Singo.

However, she said that although the review and findings were reliable indicators of performance they would not necessarily affect the department’s 2016-17 audit outcomes. "It will be used as an early warning system and, if acted upon appropriately, should not be reflected in the audit outcomes."

Collins Letsoalo, Prasa’s former CEO and the department’s erstwhile director, who was at the meeting, disputed Singo’s presentation, saying the auditor-general’s assessment showed that it "did not understand the department" or its entities.

"We have never accounted for eNatis as an asset before, but last year, the [auditor-general] said we must. It’s not a correct reflection," said Letsoalo.

The department’s acting director-general, Mathabatha Mokonyama, said: "Qualification of the department has to do with eNatis and nothing else. When we went up and down with the auditor-general, we were told by the auditor-general to take this audit opinion. I told the minister that I had a big problem."

Court says Prasa’s axed CEO entitled to earn the same as any group CEO

A judge has not only reinstated the Prasa board dissolved by the former transport minister, but also says Collins Letsoalo’s 350% salary increase is ...
National
20 days ago

How governance failures messed up SA’s passenger rail agency

The Conversation’s Sibonelo Radebe speaks to Owen Skae of Rhodes Business School about what happens when shareholders undermine an organisation’s ...
Companies
1 month ago

Downgrade may hinge on SOEs, says Moody’s

The ratings agency says government guarantees remain a concern with total commitments to state-owned enterprises at roughly 10% of GDP in 2016-17
Economy
2 months ago

STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES: Free-spending SOEs gobble up government funds

SOEs’ R1.2trillion asset base can be used to improve the economy’s productive capacity, but they have to address their operational management and ...
Features
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Parliament ‘misled’ on SA’s oil stockpile
National
2.
Auditor-general takes dim view of transport ...
National
3.
Energy minister admits Parliament ‘misled’ on ...
National
4.
Financial sector public hearings on ...
National

Related Articles

Court rejects Tasima’s last-ditch bid to retain eNatis control
National

Sbu Ndebele’s eNatis case postponed to November
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.