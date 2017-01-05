Rivals overtake NetJets’ corporate aircraft management

"Scale is important," said Khalek, who founded Gama with a single aircraft in 1983. "This is a very fragmented business, even in the US, and you have to have a national profile."

A spokesman for NetJets declined to comment.

Merger Benefits

Savings from the merger between London-based BBA and Farnborough, England-based Gama should amount to about $2m, though initial costs mean it would not add to profit in the first two years,

Khalek said.

The business will compete with Jet Aviation Management, a Zurich-based unit of General Dynamics; Tag Aviation (headquarters also in Switzerland); and the newly merged Luxaviation and ExecuJet. The Gama fleet includes 50 turboprops while BBA oversees only jets.

Further gains should come through tapping BBA’s network of business jet bases to encourage more customers to sign up for aircraft-management services, Khalek said. Of 10,000 to 12,000 private aircraft in the US, only 30% are under professional management, he estimates.

BBA chose to partner with Gama after inheriting a fleet of managed aircraft through a $2.1bn purchase of US-based Landmark Aviation from Carlyle Group, completed in 2016, which consolidated its position as the world’s largest provider of airport bases for business jets.

Bars on foreign control of aviation companies meant BBA needed to sell the management business or find a partner with mostly US shareholders, something Gama had in place.

Under the new structure the firms will each have a 24.5% stake, with 51% owned by US shareholders.

Bloomberg