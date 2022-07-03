×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Trade & Industry

GM overtakes Toyota in US sales amid supply shortages

03 July 2022 - 17:42 Abhijith Ganapavaram and Bhanvi Satija
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

General Motors (GM) surpassed Toyota in second-quarter US car sales, data on Friday showed, even as persistent chip shortages and supply chain disruptions crimped automakers’ ability to meet pent-up demand.

GM, which lost its crown as the US sales leader in 2021 for the first time since 1931 to Toyota, said it sold 582,401 vehicles in the quarter through June, 15% lower than a year earlier.

Toyota, which has been one of the worst hit automakers in 2022 from supply chain disruptions and China’s Covid-19 lockdowns, sold 531,105 vehicles, down 22%.

The US auto industry is struggling to keep up with pent-up consumer demand for new cars.

This was again evident on Friday when GM said it had nearly 100,000 vehicles waiting for more parts, which forced it to offer a weak second-quarter profit forecast.

“Second-quarter vehicle wholesale volumes were impacted by the ongoing semiconductor supply shortage and other supply chain disruptions mostly in June,” GM said.

The Detroit automaker, however, kept its full-year profit outlook, as it expects to sell those vehicles to dealers before the year-end.

The company expects second-quarter net income of $1.6bn-$1.9bn, below analysts’ expectations of $2.56bn, as per Refinitiv data.

GM sold more than 7,300 electric vehicles in the quarter, including the GMC Hummer pickup truck, whose production is set to gradually rise in the second half.

The company is expected to sell the most new vehicles in the quarter, according to Cox Automotive, as industry-wide disruptions crimp inventory at other major automakers.

South Korea’s Hyundai reported quarterly sales of 184,191 vehicles, down 23%.

Ford, which reports on Tuesday, is expected to post a rise in quarterly sales, as it has managed its inventories better than most others and is also recovering from 2021’s struggles, as per Cox Automotive.

Tesla will be the only major brand to increase sales in the first half of the year, Cox said.

US new-vehicle sales in June finished at 1.13-million units, with an annual sales rate of 13-million, according to Wards Intelligence data.

Industry observers are concerned about the potential effect of a multi-decade high inflation and rising petrol prices on the auto industry, though they point out that demand remains strong, which is an unusual situation.

A bigger impediment to increasing auto sales still appears to be industry-wide shortages of cars and trucks, which have led to analysts cutting their full-year sales forecasts.

Reuters

BMW, Volkswagen suppliers face scrutiny over China forced labour programmes

Concerns centre on the production of aluminium, raising questions for another key industry about alleged human rights abuses in its supply chain
News
2 months ago

GM and Honda to work together on ‘affordable’ electric vehicles

Prices are intended to be below $30,000 and the carmakers expect production to start in 2027
Companies
2 months ago

US auto dealers see no end to sales slump due to semiconductor shortages

For the entire industry, analysts expect improved access to semiconductors and increased vehicle production this year
Companies
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa shakes up the way it operates
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Post-pandemic blues in the fast food industry
Companies / Investors Monthly
3.
Discovery to start trading on A2X next week
Companies / Financial Services
4.
How changes in Illinois law hit Finbond
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Oceana: This could be the catch of the season
Companies / Investors Monthly

Related Articles

GM calls off sale of shuttered Indian plant to China’s Great Wall

Companies

Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant

Companies / Industrials

Honda plans $64bn investment in electric vehicles over next 10 years

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.