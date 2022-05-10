×

Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant

10 May 2022 - 09:28 Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China on January 7 2020. File Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Shanghai — Tesla has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory.

The plant plans to manufacture less than 200 vehicles on Tuesday, according to the memo, far less than the 1,200 units it has been building each day since after it reopened on April 19 after a 22-day closure.

Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production on Monday.

Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying Covid-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

Tesla had planned as late as last week to increase output to pre-lockdown levels by next week. It was not immediately clear when the current supply issues can be resolved, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the production plans are private.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a query for comment.

China Passenger Car Association is scheduled to release April sales for Tesla, China's second-largest EV maker behind BYD, on Tuesday.

Another auto association said last week it estimated overall auto sales in China dropped 48% in April as zero-Covid lockdowns shut factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending.

Aptiv, Tesla’s main supplier of wire harnesses, stopped shipping from a Shanghai plant that supplies Tesla and General Motors after Covid-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Tesla’s Shanghai plant, also known as the Gigafactory 3, produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover for the China market and for export. Tesla partially resumed production at the Shanghai plant on April 19 after a 22-day closure caused by the city's Covid-19 lockdown.

Tesla had been aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, Reuters reported previously.

Shanghai authorities have tightened a citywide lockdown imposed more than a month ago on the commercial hub with a population of 25-million, a move that could extend curbs on movement through the month.

Reuters

Digging up dirt to arranging loans — Musk’s fixer does it all

Jared Birchall has for the past six years served as the right-hand man for the world’s richest person
News
1 day ago

Elon Musk ends week with Tesla stock sales of $8.5bn

Musk has now disposed of more than $24bn worth of stock in the electric-car maker during the last six months
News
1 week ago
