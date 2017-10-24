Companies / Trade & Industry

Premier Fishing declares maiden dividend but still plunges 7%

24 October 2017 - 12:17 Karl Gernetzky
MAKING SPACE: Fishing boats in Gansbaai harbour. Small-scale fishers have historically been crowded out and marginalised by the process used to allocate fishing rights. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
MAKING SPACE: Fishing boats in Gansbaai harbour. Small-scale fishers have historically been crowded out and marginalised by the process used to allocate fishing rights. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Premier Fishing and Brands’ share price dropped more than 7% on Tuesday, despite the company declaring a maiden dividend of 15c for the year to end-August.

The company, which is controlled by black economic empowerment group African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), listed on the JSE in March.

It said in its maiden results on Tuesday that profit after tax increased 31% to R52m during the period. Revenue increased 2%, offset by an industry wide decline in the catch of pelagic fish, and a stronger rand.

Group revenue increased to R411m from R402m in the prior year. During the year under review, the number of shares in issue increased by 117-million, and due to this issue of new shares, the earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings (HEPS) per share decreased 7% and 6% respectively, the company said.

Basic and diluted EPS decreased to 33.77c, and that of HEPS to 34.59c.

Operational efficiencies offset some of the negative effects of a stronger rand, while the successful listing and R526.5m in capital raised placed the group in a position to pursue an acquisitive growth strategy and organic growth, the company said.

At 11.27am, Premier’s share price was down 7.23% to R3.85. The company’s share price had dropped 28.9% since its listing.

Premfish gets stake in squid operation

First acquisition ‘of many to come’ after company’s listing in March
Companies
5 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: A tough new challenge for André van der Veen at HCI’s eMedia

Shareholders will be hoping the new eMedia CEO can replicate his successes at alternative gaming company Niveus
Opinion
1 month ago

AEEI prepares another listing

Technology arm’s debut on JSE in 2018 is expected to be much bigger than the Premfish spinoff by value
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Brian Molefe: 'I was a permanent employee'
Companies / Energy
2.
BlackRock to list megafund on JSE
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PetroSA faces contracts probe
Companies / Energy
4.
Lonmin takes next step in retrenchments
Companies / Mining
5.
Bumper listings for firm JSE
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

AEEI prepares another listing
Companies / Financial Services

Premfish gets stake in squid operation
Companies

MARC HASENFUSS: A tough new challenge for André van der Veen at HCI’s eMedia
Opinion / Market Watch

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.