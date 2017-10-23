AEEI prepares another listing

AEEI shares finished more than 12% higher at 434c — although only 240,000 shares changed hands.

The shares are fairly illiquid, with empowerment tycoon Iqbal Survé holding more than 60% of the shares and investment company Miramare another 11%.

AEEI CEO Khalid Abdulla said AYO could list within three to six months but he cautioned that certain permutations around possible deals might result in a listing only in the second half of 2018.

The CEO was reluctant to be drawn on details around the listing, but he confirmed AYO would follow the same modus operandi as the floating of Premfish on the JSE.

"We will look to issue new shares to new investors, but the size of the listing will be much bigger than Premfish."

AEEI would look to retain a controlling shareholding of between 51% to 55% of AYO, Abdulla said.

AYO, which holds a number of technology services businesses and a 30% stake in British Telecoms SA, was valued at R2.2bn at the end of the interim to February 28.