Apple takes a hit from Huawei as smartphone shipments dive in China

People look at the new iPhone 15 Pro as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China at an Apple store in Shanghai, China, in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Beijing — Apple’s smartphone shipments in China tumbled 19% in the first quarter of the year, the worst performance since 2020, as the iPhone maker took a hit from Huawei’s new product launches in the premium segment, market data showed.
Apple’s share in the world’s biggest smartphone market fell to 15.7% in the first quarter from 19.7% a year earlier. That put it almost level with Huawei, the sales of which jumped 70%, according to research firm Counterpoint.
Apple lost its crown as the biggest smartphone seller in China to rival Vivo, sliding to third place in the quarter, followed by Huawei, the market share of which jumped to 15.5% from 9.3% a year earlier. Honor, a mass market brand spun out of Huawei, was in second place.
“Huawei’s comeback has directly affected Apple in the premium segment. Besides, the replacement demand for Apple has been slightly subdued compared with previous years,” said Counterpoint analyst Ivan Lam.
“For the second quarter, the possibility of new colour options combined with aggressive sales initiatives could bring the brand back into positive territory,” Lam said, adding it is seeing slow but steady improvement in weekly iPhone sales.
China is Apple’s third-biggest market and generated about 17% of its total revenue in the October-December quarter.
Its market share loss in China comes after separate data showed earlier this month that the US firm suffered nearly a 10% drop in global smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2024, hurt by intensifying competition by Android smartphone makers led by Samsung Electronics.
Samsung clinched the top phonemaker spot from Apple in the first quarter.
Shares of Apple slipped 0.4% in premarket trade on Tuesday. The stock has fallen about 14% so far this year and posted its worst weekly performance in more than eight months on Friday.
Throughout the first quarter, Apple launched campaigns in China to entice consumers with discounts, including subsidising certain iPhone models by as much as 1,300 yuan ($180).
Huawei last week released its Pura 70 series of high-end phones after launching the Mate 60 series in August. The Mate 60 was seen as a comeback for the Chinese firm in the high-end market and described as a triumph over US sanctions on the company, as the handsets contain an advanced China-made chip.
US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that the chip powering Huawei’s flagship phone is not as advanced as American chips, arguing it showed US curbs on shipments to the telecom equipment giant are working.
Canadian research firm TechInsights expects overall shipments in China this year to top 50-million units, including 10-million for the Pura 70 series. That would make Huawei the No 1 seller with a 19% market share, up from 12% in 2023.
In the first quarter, China’s smartphone market grew 1.5%, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive growth, according to Counterpoint.
