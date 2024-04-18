Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TSMC to keep riding the wave of demand for chips

Executives describe the demand for AI chips as ‘insatiable’

18 April 2024 - 15:38
by Yimou Lee and Faith Hung
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on January 19, 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ANN WANG
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on January 19, 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taipei — TSMC, the world’s largest chipmaker and a major Apple and Nvidia supplier, forecast second-quarter sales may rise as much as 30% as it rides a wave of demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The surging need for processors for AI left executives at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), which investors watch closely as a bellwether for the chip industry, plainly stating just how strong the demand was.

“Almost all the AI innovators are working with TSMC to address the insatiable AI-related demand for energy efficient computing power,” CEO CC Wei said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

“AI-related data centre demand is very, very strong,” he said, adding that the shift from traditional servers to AI servers is “favourable” to TSMC.

TSMC has benefited from the AI wave that has helped it weather the tapering off of Covid-led electronics demand and pushed the company’s stock to a record.

AI servers are expected to account for a low-teens percentage of its 2024 revenue, more than double from last year, with that figure rising to more than 20% of revenue by 2028, it said. Demand for vehicle chips would fall this year, compared with a previous estimate of growth, it added.

Looking ahead, TSMC said it expected business in the second quarter to be supported by strong demand for its industry-leading 3-nanometre (nm) and 5nm technologies, though that strength would be partially offset by sluggish demand for smartphones.

It maintained its guidance for capital spending this year at $28bn-$32bn, compared with last year’s $30.45bn,  and said 70%-80% of that would go towards advanced technologies.

For 2024, the company said it expected revenue to rise in the low- to mid-20% range in US dollar terms.

“Looking at 2024, macro economy and geopolitical uncertainties persist, which could further affect consumer confidence and end-market demand,” TSMC said in a statement.

Net profit rises

Earlier on Thursday, TSMC posted a 9% rise in first-quarter net profit that beat market expectations, boosted by strong demand for advanced chips. January-March net profit rise to T$225.5bn ($6.98bn) from T$206.9bn a year earlier.

The profit beat a T$218.1bn LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted towards forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

TSMC, Asia’s most valuable listed company, said first-quarter revenue rose 13% year on year to $18.87bn, which is better than the company’s previous forecast of $18bn-$18.8bn.  The company last week announced first quarter revenue in Taiwan dollars, coming in at T$592.64bn. 

Capital expenditure in the first quarter was $5.77bn, TSMC said, compared with $5.24bn in the fourth quarter of 2023.

TSMC’s Taipei-listed shares have surged 36% so far this year. The stock was flat on Thursday ahead of the results versus a 0.4% gain for the benchmark index.

The chipmaker, which is spending billions building new plants overseas, including in the US, Japan and Germany, said it was “strategically important” to expand its global manufacturing footprint and was on track for production in the US state of Arizona in the first half of 2025.

The company announced last week it would expand its planned investment in chip production in Arizona by $25bn to $65bn and to add a third fabrication plant there by 2030. That announcement followed a US commerce department statement it would award TSMC a $6.6bn subsidy for the Arizona plant and up to $5bn in low-cost government loans.

Reuters

TSMC to make advanced semiconductors in US

Taiwanese chipmaker secures $6.6bn from commerce department and up to $5bn in low-cost government loans
Companies
1 week ago

Netherlands expected to yield to US pressure over chip machines sold to China

Statements by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government suggest it will be slow to approve maintenance requests in future
Companies
1 week ago

Intel shares fall on news of operational loss

The company has spent billions of dollars to return as the dominant maker of cutting-edge chips
Companies
2 weeks ago

US officials face tough choices for subsidising AI chip making

Bets on chips are dicey in rapidly evolving industry
World
1 month ago

Japan pledges nearly $5bn for second TSMC chip plant

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company opens first fabrication plant in Japan amid shift from Taiwan
Companies
1 month ago

Stakes are high as Intel starts race to beat TSMC

Intel plans to retake the mantle of making the world’s fastest chips
Companies
1 month ago

Record chip orders for ASML but outlook for 2024 remains same

ASML says sales to China will be affected by new US and Dutch export restrictions introduced in 2023, affecting up to 15% of its China sales
Companies
2 months ago

ASML CEO Peter Wennink to retire in April

Wennink oversaw blistering growth at the Dutch chip machine maker
Companies
4 months ago

The chips are down for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Shortage of land could prompt the world’s biggest chipmaker to move some of its production offshore, prompting concerns about the island’s economy
World
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Ster-Kinekor brings down curtain on nine cinemas
Companies
2.
Old Mutual flags possible client exits after ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sasol flips script on Transnet in tariff row
Companies / Energy
4.
Motus CEO Osman Arbee to retire
Companies / Industrials
5.
PetroSA expecting gas from Mozambique deal later ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

TSMC to make advanced semiconductors in US

Companies

Netherlands expected to yield to US pressure over chip machines sold to China

Companies

Intel shares fall on news of operational loss

Companies

US officials face tough choices for subsidising AI chip making

World

Japan pledges nearly $5bn for second TSMC chip plant

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Stakes are high as Intel starts race to beat TSMC

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Record chip orders for ASML but outlook for 2024 remains same

Companies

ASML CEO Peter Wennink to retire in April

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

The chips are down for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

World / Asia

Huawei unit ships Chinese-made surveillance chips

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.