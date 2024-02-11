Outside the offices of communications and security tech giant Cisco Systems in San Jose, California, the US, August 11 2022. Picture: PARESH DAVE/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Network giant Cisco is planning to restructure its business which will include laying off thousands of employees, as it seeks to focus on high-growth areas, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The San Jose, California-based company has a total employee count of 84,900, according to its website.
The company is still deciding on the total number of employees to be affected by the layoffs, one person said. In November 2022, Cisco announced during an earnings call a restructuring that impacted about 5% of its workforce which lead to $600m in severance and other charges.
Cisco declined to comment.
The move would come at a time when tech companies, including telecom makers Nokia and Ericsson, cut thousands of jobs last year in a bid to lower costs. Several big tech firms such as Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft have implemented layoffs in recent weeks.
Cisco had cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts in its previous earnings call, in a sign that demand for its networking equipment was slowing.
It had blamed the weakness on a slowdown in orders in the first quarter, saying “customers are now focused on installing and implementing products in their environments”.
The company has in recent years grappled with supply chain issues and a post-pandemic slowdown in demand, which has hastened its push into software offerings like cybersecurity.
Network giant Cisco to cut thousands of jobs
Bengaluru — Network giant Cisco is planning to restructure its business which will include laying off thousands of employees, as it seeks to focus on high-growth areas, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The San Jose, California-based company has a total employee count of 84,900, according to its website.
The company is still deciding on the total number of employees to be affected by the layoffs, one person said. In November 2022, Cisco announced during an earnings call a restructuring that impacted about 5% of its workforce which lead to $600m in severance and other charges.
Cisco declined to comment.
The move would come at a time when tech companies, including telecom makers Nokia and Ericsson, cut thousands of jobs last year in a bid to lower costs. Several big tech firms such as Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft have implemented layoffs in recent weeks.
Cisco had cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts in its previous earnings call, in a sign that demand for its networking equipment was slowing.
It had blamed the weakness on a slowdown in orders in the first quarter, saying “customers are now focused on installing and implementing products in their environments”.
The company has in recent years grappled with supply chain issues and a post-pandemic slowdown in demand, which has hastened its push into software offerings like cybersecurity.
Reuters
HSBC and Google join forces to finance climate tech innovators
Microsoft teams up with Semafor to tackle news AI
Why the $5.2bn sale of Russia’s Yandex is a big deal
Amazon shares soar as AI, retail strength power revenue growth
Apple’s China sales weaken as local brands gain in popularity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Xiaomi mopes over Indian red tape for Chinese firms after border clashes
Arm share price soars as AI boom brightens outlook
IHS signs tower deal with Airtel Nigeria
PODCAST | Defining AI business-use cases in 2024
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.