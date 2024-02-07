IHS signs tower deal with Airtel Nigeria
Thousands of new network sites to dilute its reliance on MTN, its biggest customer and shareholder
07 February 2024 - 16:24
Nigeria’s IHS Towers is working to dilute its reliance on MTN, its biggest customer and shareholder, announcing that it has signed up Airtel for thousands of new network sites in West Africa.
Africa’s largest cellphone tower provider said Airtel Nigeria committed to take 3,950 tenancies over the next five years, with the majority expected in 2024 and 2025. At the same time, Airtel has extended the term of its existing tenancies covering about 6,000 tenancies until December 2031...
