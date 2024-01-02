Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Iqbal Survé’s Ayo and AEEI face possible suspension from the JSE

The JSE says the two companies failed to submit their annual reports within the four-month period stipulated in its listing requirements

BL Premium
02 January 2024 - 17:41
by Andries Mahlangu

Iqbal Survé's African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) and Ayo Technology Solutions could have their shares suspended from the JSE after both failed to release their annual reports within the prescribed period.

The JSE said on Tuesday the two companies failed to submit their annual reports within the four-month period stipulated in its listing requirements...

