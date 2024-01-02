Iqbal Survé’s Ayo and AEEI face possible suspension from the JSE
The JSE says the two companies failed to submit their annual reports within the four-month period stipulated in its listing requirements
02 January 2024 - 17:41
Iqbal Survé's African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) and Ayo Technology Solutions could have their shares suspended from the JSE after both failed to release their annual reports within the prescribed period.
The JSE said on Tuesday the two companies failed to submit their annual reports within the four-month period stipulated in its listing requirements...
