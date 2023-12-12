AEEI warns of fall in 2023 financial year’s earnings
Impairments and the loss arising from the unbundling of Ayo are cited as major contributors to the poor performance
12 December 2023 - 17:14
Sekunjalo subsidiary African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), which recently announced the delisting of its shares from the JSE, has flagged a fall in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for its 2023 financial year.
This comes as the group announced that its loss-making technology division, Ayo Technology, would be classified as a discontinued operation after unbundling it from the group...
