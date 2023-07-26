WATCH: MTN lands R1.7bn wireless deal with Gauteng government

Full details of what the new contract with MTN entails have yet to be revealed. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
MTN has secured a R1.7bn contract to provide wireless internet and telecoms services to Gauteng's provincial government. The contract aims to deliver fibre connectivity across government offices and public institutions in the province.
However, MTN's previous dealings with the government have faced legal challenges, with a review ordered for a cellular contract unlawfully awarded. But it also became one of the preferred mobile communication service providers for the government alongside Cell C and Telkom. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.
