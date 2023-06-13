Business

WATCH: Sars accuses Adidas of tax evasion

Business Day TV spoke to Kabelo Khumalo, companies and markets editor at Business Day

13 June 2023 - 16:32 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

The SA Revenue Service announced a judgment against Adidas in 2018 requesting R1.87bn in interest and penalties. The sum reflects what is allegedly the sportswear company's tax avoidance between 2007 and 2013. Adidas has launched its own legal challenge against the Sars ruling since the judgment.

Kabelo Khumalo, companies and markets editor at Business Day, went into detail about this dispute.

Or listen to full audio

