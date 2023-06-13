Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
Shifting responsibility to the department of higher education has caused much confusion and instability
Health minister Joe Phaahla hails universal health coverage bill as 'revolutionary' despite fight from opposition and business
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch
Business Day TV speaks to Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco
Review was recommended in Zondo report on state capture
Billionaire businessman-turned-politicians was a divisive figure who dominated Italy's politics, business and soccer world
Defender says Morocco are doing well because most of their players are based in Europe
Japanese carmaker wants to win over consumers with electric vehicles that can drive further and charge faster
The SA Revenue Service announced a judgment against Adidas in 2018 requesting R1.87bn in interest and penalties. The sum reflects what is allegedly the sportswear company's tax avoidance between 2007 and 2013. Adidas has launched its own legal challenge against the Sars ruling since the judgment.
Kabelo Khumalo, companies and markets editor at Business Day, went into detail about this dispute.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Sars accuses Adidas of tax evasion
Business Day TV spoke to Kabelo Khumalo, companies and markets editor at Business Day
