Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to boost the global economy by nearly $16-trillion by 2030, amid increased adoption as a means to providing practical solutions for existing challenges.
Business Day TV spoke to Frost & Sullivan consultant Sisonke Mgwebi for more insight into the practical uses of AI and how it can be used to solve African challenges.
WATCH: Practical uses for AI in Africa
