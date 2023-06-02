WATCH: Practical uses for AI in Africa

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to boost the global economy by nearly $16-trillion by 2030, amid increased adoption as a means to providing practical solutions for existing challenges.

Business Day TV spoke to Frost & Sullivan consultant Sisonke Mgwebi for more insight into the practical uses of AI and how it can be used to solve African challenges.

