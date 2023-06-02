National

WATCH: Media wins as court lifts blanket tax secrecy

The Constitutional Court has effectively overturned the absolute norm that tax information must always stay private, regardless of the public interest, in a decision resulting from the Financial Mail and amaBhungane's request for former president Jacob Zuma's tax documents from 2010 to 2018.

