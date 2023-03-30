A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
“Can a machine replace a kiss? Chinese start-up’s new invention raises eyebrows and excitement.”
If this headline weren’t creepy enough, the blurb would do the job: “Main issue users have with fast-selling device is the lack of a tongue.”..
CHRIS ROPER: ‘The Kissinger’ and the future of AI
A long-distance kissing machine marks another step in the inexorable march of artificial intelligence. It throws up questions about how we should be harnessing AI’s power for good
