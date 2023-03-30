Opinion

artificial intelligence comment

CHRIS ROPER: ‘The Kissinger’ and the future of AI

A long-distance kissing machine marks another step in the inexorable march of artificial intelligence. It throws up questions about how we should be harnessing AI’s power for good

30 March 2023 - 05:00 Chris Roper

“Can a machine replace a kiss? Chinese start-up’s new invention raises eyebrows and excitement.”

If this headline weren’t creepy enough, the blurb would do the job: “Main issue users have with fast-selling device is the lack of a tongue.”..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.