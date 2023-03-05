Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice pushes for Africa streaming dominance

‘This is an exceptional deal and shows that MultiChoice is thinking outside the box’

BL Premium
05 March 2023 - 18:05 Mudiwa Gavaza

MultiChoice appears to be doubling down on its efforts in online streaming, signing two deals in the past week to set up Africa’s largest pay TV operator to become the continent’s largest streamer or at least the biggest gatekeeper to paying audiences. 

The DStv operator looks to be trying to recreate its DStv offering — but in streaming form. MultiChoice has signed agreements with Netflix, Amazon, ESPN, Disney, Sky and NBCUniversal as a way to bring all streaming content under one roof as opposed to consumers having to pay multiple subscriptions. Then it hopes to control the pipeline from there. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.