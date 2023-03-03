Fintech to drive MTN growth in Rwanda

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
We have become accustomed to exposé after exposé highlighting the blazon corruption of the ANC but are also accustomed to no-one being found guilty and punished
In some cases the properties are illegally occupied while in others they are unlawfully rented
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
The decision is a blow to London, where Arm was listed for 18 years until it was bought by SoftBank in 2016
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
The pharmaceutical company’s cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan, a police officer said
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
MTN’s Rwanda unit says fintech will be a main driver for its business in the 2023 financial year. The company is also aiming to achieve 100% population coverage with its network in the East African country, where it has now been operating for 25 years.
“The investment in our network and platforms remains a key priority supporting our strategy with an aim to achieve 100% population coverage in 2023 and ensuring connectivity across Rwanda’s rural communities to further drive digital inclusion as well as to grow our subscriber base,” said the mobile provider said on Friday...
In the 2023 financial year, Fintech revenue grew 47.4%, attributed to airtime lending and mobile money services
