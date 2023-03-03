Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Fintech to drive MTN growth in Rwanda

In the 2023 financial year, Fintech revenue grew 47.4%, attributed to airtime lending and mobile money services

03 March 2023 - 14:16 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN’s Rwanda unit says fintech will be a main driver for its business in the 2023 financial year. The company is also aiming to achieve 100% population coverage with its network in the East African country, where it has now been operating for 25 years. 

“The investment in our network and platforms remains a key priority supporting our strategy with an aim to achieve 100% population coverage in 2023 and ensuring connectivity across Rwanda’s rural communities to further drive digital inclusion as well as to grow our subscriber base,” said the mobile provider said on Friday...

