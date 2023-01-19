Facebook failed to ban ads promoting Brazil riots

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
Nedbank boss says SA’s power crisis could ‘crowd in’ private investment into an electricity sector that is keeping GDP growth anchored at about 1.5%
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Eurozone government bond yields rise after hawkish comments from Bank president
Detractors urged to be patient with the new-look team and what they are trying to achieve with their youth-orientated rebuilding effort
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
London — Facebook approved a series of online ads promoting violence in Brazil, days after protesters ransacked government buildings, according to a new report.
Earlier in January, thousands of supporters of Brazil’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the nation’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace in an attack lasting more than three hours.
In an attempt to stem the flow of posts inciting violence online, Facebook’s parent company Meta said it had designated Brazil as a “temporary high-risk location” and removed content calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade government buildings.
However, four days after the uprising, human rights organisation Global Witness found Facebook was still allowing ads containing death threats and other calls to violence on its platform.
Using fake accounts, the group submitted 16 bogus ads to run on the platform, 14 of which were approved for publication.
Among the approved ads were messages which read, in Portuguese: “We need to unearth all the rats that have seized power and shoot them”, “We need a military revolution to restore the rule of law”, and “Death to the children of Lula voters”.
Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office on January 1 after defeating Bolsonaro in a runoff election in October. Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat, however, and some supporters claimed the election was stolen.
Global Witness also submitted the ads for approval on YouTube, but the video-sharing platform immediately suspended the group’s accounts. Global Witness said it withdrew the ads from Facebook before any other users could see them.
“In the aftermath of the violence in Brasilia, Facebook said they were ‘actively monitoring’ the situation and removing content in violation of their policies. This test shows how poorly they’re able to enforce what they say,” said Rosie Sharpe, digital threats campaigner at Global Witness.
“YouTube’s much stronger response demonstrates that the test we have set is possible to pass.”
Meta spokesperson Mitch Henderson said Global Witness’s small sample of ads was not representative of how the company enforced its policies at scale.
“Like we’ve said in the past, ahead of last year’s election in Brazil, we removed hundreds of thousands of pieces of content that violated our policies on violence and incitement and rejected tens of thousands of ad submissions before they ran.
“We use technology and teams to help keep our platforms safe from abuse and we’re constantly refining our processes to enforce our policies at scale.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Facebook failed to ban ads promoting Brazil riots
Human rights group Global Witness found Facebook was still allowing ads containing death threats and other calls to violence on its platform, four days after the uprising
London — Facebook approved a series of online ads promoting violence in Brazil, days after protesters ransacked government buildings, according to a new report.
Earlier in January, thousands of supporters of Brazil’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the nation’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace in an attack lasting more than three hours.
In an attempt to stem the flow of posts inciting violence online, Facebook’s parent company Meta said it had designated Brazil as a “temporary high-risk location” and removed content calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade government buildings.
However, four days after the uprising, human rights organisation Global Witness found Facebook was still allowing ads containing death threats and other calls to violence on its platform.
Using fake accounts, the group submitted 16 bogus ads to run on the platform, 14 of which were approved for publication.
Among the approved ads were messages which read, in Portuguese: “We need to unearth all the rats that have seized power and shoot them”, “We need a military revolution to restore the rule of law”, and “Death to the children of Lula voters”.
Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office on January 1 after defeating Bolsonaro in a runoff election in October. Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat, however, and some supporters claimed the election was stolen.
Global Witness also submitted the ads for approval on YouTube, but the video-sharing platform immediately suspended the group’s accounts. Global Witness said it withdrew the ads from Facebook before any other users could see them.
“In the aftermath of the violence in Brasilia, Facebook said they were ‘actively monitoring’ the situation and removing content in violation of their policies. This test shows how poorly they’re able to enforce what they say,” said Rosie Sharpe, digital threats campaigner at Global Witness.
“YouTube’s much stronger response demonstrates that the test we have set is possible to pass.”
Meta spokesperson Mitch Henderson said Global Witness’s small sample of ads was not representative of how the company enforced its policies at scale.
“Like we’ve said in the past, ahead of last year’s election in Brazil, we removed hundreds of thousands of pieces of content that violated our policies on violence and incitement and rejected tens of thousands of ad submissions before they ran.
“We use technology and teams to help keep our platforms safe from abuse and we’re constantly refining our processes to enforce our policies at scale.”
Reuters
PODCAST | ChatGPT will be with you now
Apple delays plans for lightweight augmented-reality glasses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Job cuts at Amazon and Salesforce may be too little, too late, analysts say
EU fines Meta €390m over privacy breaches, orders change in ad policy
Meta to buy all BP’s solar power output from Ohio farm
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.