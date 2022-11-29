Companies / Telecoms & Technology

JSE fines former Ayo and AEEI executives R250,000 each for breaching listing rules

Bourse finds that R870m transferred between Ayo and asset manager 3 Laws Capital between 2017 and 2019 were irregular

29 November 2022 - 12:50 Nico Gous

The JSE has censured and fined a former executive of Ayo and one from AEEI R250,000 each for failing to comply with the bourse’s listing requirements.

The fines for former Ayo CFO Naahied Gamieldien and Abdul Malick Salie, a former director of African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), relates to dealings in 2017...

