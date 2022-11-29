Chinese officials have announced plans to speed up vaccination programme for elderly people as part of efforts to ease ‘zero-Covid’ curbs
Grant funding from KfW to be managed by the PIC are in addition to R5bn in concessional loans concluded with Treasury
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
Paris prosecution unit handling organised crime is leading probe into financial flows that enabled Suleiman Kerimov’s family to acquire four villas
Data came in lower than expected, dragged down by fewer extensions in investment and bills, and other loans and advances
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
President Xi Jinping says partnership with Russia will boost 'global energy security', as G7 nations prepare new measures against Moscow oil exports
Loose forward suffered a rib injury playing for the Boks at Twickenham last week
The defining race for the laurels of streaming technology began with an insult and a sneak attack
The JSE has censured and fined a former executive of Ayo and one from AEEI R250,000 each for failing to comply with the bourse’s listing requirements.
The fines for former Ayo CFO Naahied Gamieldien and Abdul Malick Salie, a former director of African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), relates to dealings in 2017...
JSE fines former Ayo and AEEI executives R250,000 each for breaching listing rules
Bourse finds that R870m transferred between Ayo and asset manager 3 Laws Capital between 2017 and 2019 were irregular
