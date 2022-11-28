Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Reunert lifts dividend, eyes growth in renewable energy

BL Premium
28 November 2022 - 11:43 Nico Gous

Shares in ICT and electronics group Reunert leapt the most in four months after it upped its dividend after a recovery in electronic chip availability, fewer supply chain disruptions and the growth of its renewable energy business partly lifted its latest annual results.

The company, valued at R8.91bn on the JSE, increased its dividend 7.9% year on year to 299c as it saw “early signs of improvement” in the supply of semiconductors, which are high in demand as they are used in artificial intelligence and supercomputing...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.