Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom’s profit more than halves as customers migrate to new tech

Revenue declined for the ICT services and telecom company

BL Premium
23 November 2022 - 08:27 Nico Gous

The profit of ICT services and telecom company Telkom more than halved in its latest half-year results as it saw a drop in fixed, mobile and IT services revenue and consumers migrated to new technologies such as fibre and LTE.

The company, valued at R18.3bn on the JSE, reported on Wednesday in its results end-September that profit fell 52.9% year on year to R641m and headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, fell 51.9% to 137.2c...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.