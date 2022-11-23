Telkom’s profit more than halves as customers migrate to new tech

The US central bank may raise interest rates to a higher level and hold them there for longer to bring down high inflation
While freeing Chris Hani's murderer appears to be deeply unjust, we should respect the rule of law and abide by the decision
The former president has tasked his lawyers with drafting an opinion on his legal options in the ‘next few weeks’
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
Revenue declined for the ICT services and telecom company
Business Day TV talks to RMB's Siyanda Mflathelwa
Prudential Authority wants the executive to step down as chair of Telkom and focus his attention on Absa, sources say
China’s infection numbers are low by global standards, but the country is sticking with its zero-Covid policy, fueling economic damage
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
This peaceful little Karoo town should be on every traveller’s bucket list
The profit of ICT services and telecom company Telkom more than halved in its latest half-year results as it saw a drop in fixed, mobile and IT services revenue and consumers migrated to new technologies such as fibre and LTE.
The company, valued at R18.3bn on the JSE, reported on Wednesday in its results end-September that profit fell 52.9% year on year to R641m and headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, fell 51.9% to 137.2c...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Telkom’s profit more than halves as customers migrate to new tech
Revenue declined for the ICT services and telecom company
The profit of ICT services and telecom company Telkom more than halved in its latest half-year results as it saw a drop in fixed, mobile and IT services revenue and consumers migrated to new technologies such as fibre and LTE.
The company, valued at R18.3bn on the JSE, reported on Wednesday in its results end-September that profit fell 52.9% year on year to R641m and headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, fell 51.9% to 137.2c...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.