Vodacom to open network to MVNOs

In line with licence obligations to do so, the telecoms company says it's 'open for business'

20 November 2022 - 09:49 Thabiso Mochiko

Vodacom South Africa is in talks with companies that want to piggyback on its network to provide data and voice services to customers, as more entities look at adding telecoms products to their core businesses. 

Vodacom, which has 45.5-million customers locally, said this week it will join its competitors MTN and Cell C in opening its networks to companies outside the telecoms industry, as part of the spectrum licence obligation that requires such piggybacking by  at least three mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).  ..

