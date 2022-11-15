Loans boost Vodacom fintech services

Positive news on producer prices in the US is tempered by conflicting comments on the Fed’s possible rates strategy
Emergence of NGO organisations was a donor-driven form of elite capture of political space
Minister expresses frustration at the time it is taking to sell 51% of the national carrier to the Takatso Consortium
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
The asset manager suffered net outflows of £3.2bn as some institutional investors fled to the relative safety of cash due to volatile markets
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Nigeria court dropped seven terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu but did not acquit him
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Vodacom’s lending book keeps growing rapidly, as the group works to position its recently launched superapp as the best e-commerce option for businesses to expand their online offering.
Airtime advance has become a big contributor to revenue from SA financial services for the Vodafone subsidiary. In the six months to September, the company advanced R6.3bn in airtime, putting it on track to surpass the R13bn lent in its most recent full year. The microloans translate to about half of total prepaid recharges...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Loans boost Vodacom fintech services
Group advances R6.3bn in airtime in six months to September, putting it on track to beat the R13bn of previous full year
Vodacom’s lending book keeps growing rapidly, as the group works to position its recently launched superapp as the best e-commerce option for businesses to expand their online offering.
Airtime advance has become a big contributor to revenue from SA financial services for the Vodafone subsidiary. In the six months to September, the company advanced R6.3bn in airtime, putting it on track to surpass the R13bn lent in its most recent full year. The microloans translate to about half of total prepaid recharges...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.