×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Loans boost Vodacom fintech services

Group advances R6.3bn in airtime in six months to September, putting it on track to beat the R13bn of previous full year

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 20:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

Vodacom’s lending book keeps growing rapidly, as the group works to position its recently launched superapp as the best e-commerce option for businesses to expand their online offering.

Airtime advance has become a big contributor to revenue from SA financial services for the Vodafone subsidiary. In the six months to September, the company advanced R6.3bn in airtime, putting it on track to surpass the R13bn lent in its most recent full year. The microloans translate to about half of total prepaid recharges...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.