Naspers bullish on China and Tencent

The global internet and media company says core headline earnings fell as the global economy weighs on consumers

23 November 2022 - 09:46 Mudiwa Gavaza
While sentiment remains negative on Chinese internet companies, Naspers — one of the largest international investors in the space — says it will remain invested in the country, a clear indication of which is its holding in internet giant Tencent.

Rumours have for some time driven speculation that Naspers is looking to get rid of its stake in Tencent as a number of other international investors have begun to exit their investments on the Chinese mainland. ..

