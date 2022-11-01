Naspers denies rumours of Tencent equity sale

Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
Road users who will now be subjected to an extension of the poorly maintained M1 will lose their last bit of hope in a shambolic infrastructural rot
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Africa’s biggest lender by assets looks to expand its presence in the key markets of Nigeria and Kenya
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
The election comes as high energy prices and the highest inflation in four decades eat into households
Former Wallaby qualifies through a Scottish grandfather
The art of winemaking includes a series of finely judged calls that separate the exceptional from the pedestrian
Naspers and international subsidiary Prosus have denied say that the group is in talks with a Chinese investment company to sell its entire stake in internet giant Tencent.
On Monday, publication Asian Tech Press had published an article claiming that a CITIC-lead group — a Chinese stated-owned investment company — was in talks with Naspers to buy all the Tencent shares it owns...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Naspers denies rumours of Tencent equity sale
Asian Tech Press say that a Chinese stated-owned company is in talks with Naspers to buy all their Tencent shares
Naspers and international subsidiary Prosus have denied say that the group is in talks with a Chinese investment company to sell its entire stake in internet giant Tencent.
On Monday, publication Asian Tech Press had published an article claiming that a CITIC-lead group — a Chinese stated-owned investment company — was in talks with Naspers to buy all the Tencent shares it owns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.