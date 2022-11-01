×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers denies rumours of Tencent equity sale

Asian Tech Press say that a Chinese stated-owned company is in talks with Naspers to buy all their Tencent shares

BL Premium
01 November 2022 - 12:41 Mudiwa Gavaza

Naspers and international subsidiary Prosus have denied say that the group is in talks with a Chinese investment company to sell its entire stake in internet giant Tencent. 

On Monday, publication Asian Tech Press had published an article claiming that a CITIC-lead group — a Chinese stated-owned investment company — was in talks with Naspers to buy all the Tencent shares it owns...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.