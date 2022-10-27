UK warns that ‘terrorists are likely to carry out attacks’ in SA

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
The UK issued a warning of a terror attack in Sandton on Saturday, after similar alert by the US
The UK government on Thursday issued a foreign travel advisory warning of a “possible terrorist attack” in Johannesburg’s economic nerve centre, Sandton.
The notice, published on the UK government site and emailed to its travel alert subscribers, repeats the terrorist attack warning the US government issued on Wednesday, which minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele disputed.
The US government said it had received “information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people” in the greater Sandton area on Saturday.
Gungubele said on Wednesday afternoon that “up to this point it has not been [backed by] any evidence”. In a statement, the president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the government “has noted the terror alert” from the US.
Magwenya said: “It is the responsibility of the SA security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty.”
Gungubele intimated that the threat was not as severe as the US made out. “Should the need arise, the SA government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat,” he said.
In a statement, Sandton City shopping mall — which is opposite the US consular-general — said, “We are actively monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes the Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre. The malls are currently trading as normal.”
Property management Liberty Two Degrees said: “The security situation at Johannesburg’s Sandton business, shopping, hotel and retail hub is being closely monitored after a terror threat alert overnight. The safety of all our shoppers, tenants, service providers and stakeholders is of paramount importance.”
The city’s annual Joburg Pride event takes place on Saturday, with a large public gathering expected in Rivonia Road.
“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend,” noted the UK travel notice.
Britons are advised to avoid crowds and large public gatherings during the weekend. The caution, which included more background than that published by the US a day earlier, noted “regular protest marches, demonstrations and periodic incidents of public disorder across SA, which can become violent”.
“Most visits are trouble-free, but a small number of British people encounter problems. You should take sensible precautions to protect your safety,” read the alert.
The release noted armed robberies at popular tourist spot and one of the world’s seven wonders of nature, Table Mountain, and the October 4 murder of German tourist Joerg Schnarr outside Numbi gate near Kruger National Park.
According to the UK government, more than 430,000 British tourists visited SA in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions put a dent in global travel for business and leisure. The UK is one of SA’s most significant trade partners. President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the UK on invitation from King Charles III from November 22-24.
UK warns that ‘terrorists are likely to carry out attacks’ in SA
