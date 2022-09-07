Etion gets approval for sale of network business

Firmer US data, including better than expected jobs data, prompt big bets for further aggressive moves by the Fed
Tightening race gives incumbent Jair Bolsonaro more grounds to claim vote rigging
RAF argues that it isn’t an insurance company and that the audit opinion is incorrectly based on those accounting standards
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
CEO Mitchell Slape says if the group cannot sell the stores, it would be a more attractive option to ‘write a cheque to exit the business’
Deputy governor Rashad Cassim flags the weak rand and rising increases for collective bargaining as well as strikes
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
The disaster in the western Ugandan town of Kasese struck as torrential rains broke a prolonged drought
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
The names touted as possible replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his legacy
Technology group Etion has concluded the sale of its network connectivity unit, another step in the group’s plan to delist from the local stock exchange.
In 2021, the company indicated it was looking to sell its remaining businesses and was delisting from the JSE’s AltX while winding up the group in its 2023 year. ..
