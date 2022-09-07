×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Etion gets approval for sale of network business

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 19:45 Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology group Etion has concluded the sale of its network connectivity unit, another step in the group’s plan to delist from the local stock exchange.   

In 2021, the company indicated it was looking to sell its remaining businesses and was delisting from the JSE’s AltX while winding up the group in its 2023 year. ..

