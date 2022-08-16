×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

HomeChoice hikes dividend as digital growth, loans surge

Fintech company interim dividend up by more than a third but revenue rises only 4%

BL Premium
16 August 2022 - 08:41 Katharine Child and KARL GERNETZKY
UPDATED 16 August 2022 - 20:14

HomeChoice International, which sells homeware and loan products, says its digital operating model and customer loyalty  paid off with a profit jump in its half-year to end-June, enabling the fintech group to raise its interim dividend more than a third.

Interim group revenue rose 4% to R1.76bn, the company said on Tuesday, but operating profit surged 29.5% to R228m. There was  a jump in loans with costs kept under control by a business model less reliant on a large asset footprint...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.