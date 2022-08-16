×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rain says it intends submitting a formal proposal to Telkom ‘in due course’

The Takeover Regulation Panel gave the mobile operator a dressing down last week for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn merger

16 August 2022 - 12:59 Mudiwa Gavaza

Data-only network provider Rain has retracted a statement of intent expressing its interest in merging its business with Telkom. 

“As Rain, we are pleased with Telkom’s SENS announcement stating that if an offer or formal proposal is received from rain, the board of Telkom will consider it. Rain intends to submit a formal, nonbinding proposal to Telkom in due course,” the company said on Tuesday. ..

