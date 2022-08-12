Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Three suitors are now courting Telkom
Toto Consortium makes an offer valued at R7bn for a stake in SA’s third-largest mobile phone company
Telkom shareholders, which include the government and the state’s pension fund, now have three competing offers, all for a piece of the telecom operator’s business. On Friday the government received an unsolicited bid for its 40.5% stake in Telkom from a company controlled by former government consultant Bongani Gigaba.
Investment firm Toto Consortium made an offer valued at R7bn for the stake in SA’s third-largest mobile phone company. The bid is based on a 30-day average share price of the company, plus a 20% black empowerment discount, according to an offer letter, Bloomberg reported. ..
